Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RBGLY remained flat at $13.91 on Thursday. 572,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($97.84) to GBX 7,400 ($94.03) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,978.00.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

