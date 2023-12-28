Red Door Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.7% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,334,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,152,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.