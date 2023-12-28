Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 173,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,456. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $37.14.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

