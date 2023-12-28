Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $498.86

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 498.86 ($6.34) and traded as high as GBX 616.50 ($7.83). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 616.50 ($7.83), with a volume of 182,383 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.71) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.79).
In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,532.40). In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,532.40). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.75), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,819.57). 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
