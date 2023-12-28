Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Up 3.6 %
Regen BioPharma stock traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.72. 62,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,522. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.52 and a one year high of 8.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.67.
About Regen BioPharma
