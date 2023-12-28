Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Approximately 203,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 74,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.23).

Renalytix Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.49 million, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.95.

About Renalytix

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.