RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Shares Up 1.2%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. 9,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 5,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

RENN Fund Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in RENN Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

