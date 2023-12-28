Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $25,345.71 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 9,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $25,345.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,224,251 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,295.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Peter Derycz sold 383 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $995.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $73,428.96.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Peter Derycz sold 13,893 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $37,233.24.

On Friday, November 10th, Peter Derycz sold 18,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $42,120.00.

Research Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 14,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,712. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.35 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Research Solutions by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Further Reading

