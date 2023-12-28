Reviewing Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tingo Group and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply Good Foods 0 1 7 0 2.88

Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tingo Group and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04% Simply Good Foods 10.75% 10.14% 7.35%

Volatility & Risk

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply Good Foods has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $2.53 billion 0.06 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 3.23 $133.57 million $1.32 30.43

Simply Good Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Simply Good Foods on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

