Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $540.92

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 540.92 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 571.60 ($7.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 571.60 ($7.26), with a volume of 786,596 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMV shares. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 675 ($8.58) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.69) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 541.39.

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.10), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,291.08). 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

