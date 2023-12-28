Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $324,570.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.44. 5,487,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 536.12%. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

