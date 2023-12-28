Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading Down 9.1%

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). 2,733,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,102,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.31.
About Rockfire Resources
Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.
