RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,236 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 942,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,039. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

