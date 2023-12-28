RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $37,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,668,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,709,000 after buying an additional 1,380,116 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,293,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.81. The company had a trading volume of 483,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,357. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $305.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

