RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 88,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,025,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

