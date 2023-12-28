RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,336. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.69 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

