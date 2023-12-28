Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$23.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. Rubis has a 52-week low of C$20.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.01.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.