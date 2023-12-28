Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Short Interest Update

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Rubis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RUBSF remained flat at C$23.80 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 448. Rubis has a 52-week low of C$20.95 and a 52-week high of C$29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.01.
Rubis Company Profile
