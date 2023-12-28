Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $704,400.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,781.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IOT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $36.91.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

