SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.87

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €128.87 ($141.62) and traded as high as €138.50 ($152.20). SAP shares last traded at €138.24 ($151.91), with a volume of 1,186,277 shares changing hands.

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

