SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

SCI Engineered Materials stock remained flat at $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.26. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics.

