Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 69.3%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the November 30th total of 570,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 832,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTO traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 582,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altamira Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

