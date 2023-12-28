Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 96.2%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Andrea Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ANDR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.