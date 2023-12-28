Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Declines By 96.2%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Andrea Electronics Price Performance
Shares of ANDR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,287. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Andrea Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
About Andrea Electronics
