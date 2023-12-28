Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 71.9%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

