Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expands By 617.7%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,450,000 shares, an increase of 617.7% from the November 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barclays Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BCS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,080,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Barclays has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,298 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 130.0% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,244,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 731,202 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

