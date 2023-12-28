Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 70.6%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at $1,273,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 70,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,776. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCT

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.