Short Interest in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW) Drops By 69.4%

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Down 4.1 %

CRESW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,110. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,154,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,597 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.