Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Drops By 99.6%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Up 27.7 %

Shares of Forwardly stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,264. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

