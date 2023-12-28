Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Decreases By 93.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Informa Price Performance
OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 2,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Informa has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $20.54.
Informa Company Profile
