Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Decreases By 93.5%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Informa Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 2,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Informa has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $20.54.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

