Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Rises By 213.2%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 213.2% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHI. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 148.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 309,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 20.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

NYSE JHI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 34,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

John Hancock Investors Trust Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Investors Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

