Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 814.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 1.8 %
Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 311,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,550. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile
