Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rises By 814.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 814.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 1.8 %

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.16. 311,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,550. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory mandates, discretionary mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, structured products, family office services, pension, asset servicing, real estate advisory and financing, wealth planning, structured Lombard and equity, and private debt solutions.

