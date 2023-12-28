Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Drops By 98.4%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the November 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KBCSY remained flat at $32.46 on Thursday. 25,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,120. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. Analysts expect that KBC Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
