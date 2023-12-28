Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declines By 96.9%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 9,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

