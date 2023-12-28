Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 97.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo
Leonardo Stock Up 1.1 %
About Leonardo
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Leonardo
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.