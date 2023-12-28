Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Drops By 97.1%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo

Leonardo Stock Up 1.1 %

About Leonardo

Leonardo stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,570. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.