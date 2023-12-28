Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Rises By 223.3%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 223.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lonza Group Price Performance

Shares of LZAGY remained flat at $41.66 during trading hours on Thursday. 538,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

About Lonza Group

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.