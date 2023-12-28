Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Expands By 1,133.3%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,133.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTSW traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Momentus has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

