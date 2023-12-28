Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Increases By 274.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 340,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,754. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,448,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,419,000 after buying an additional 350,561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.