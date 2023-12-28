Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Increases By 274.9%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the November 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE PPT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 340,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,754. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
