Short Interest in Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Decreases By 97.3%

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RIOFF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,503. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.33.

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

