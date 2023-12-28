Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Declines By 84.1%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDVKY

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,550. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.