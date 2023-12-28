Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 202.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.6 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock remained flat at $201.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $204.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.

