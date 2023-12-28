Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 202.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the November 30th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 129.6 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock remained flat at $201.40 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $204.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
