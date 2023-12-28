Short Interest in Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Grows By 1,500.0%

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

SGLJF remained flat at $24.25 during trading on Thursday. Strauss Group has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

