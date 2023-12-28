Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Increases By 666.9%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 666.9% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 234,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $62,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth $339,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.

