Short Interest in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Increases By 666.9%

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 666.9% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:WDI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 234,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,875. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is a positive change from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth $339,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.