Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.80) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.51). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.80), with a volume of 913,528 shares trading hands.

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 535. The stock has a market cap of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

