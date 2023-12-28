SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Up 0.4%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 2,408,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 992,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 533.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a PE ratio of 156.80 and a beta of 1.19.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

