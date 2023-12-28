Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 4,321 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.55. The company had a trading volume of 330,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,242. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

