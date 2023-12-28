SingularityNET Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $326.26 million and $40.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,659.00 or 1.00062202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00198311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003699 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,517,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,517,802.3521397 with 1,249,850,318.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.35195697 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $45,096,783.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

