Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in December

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sixty Six Capital Price Performance
HYHDF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Sixty Six Capital Company Profile
