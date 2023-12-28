Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Short Interest Down 95.8% in December

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sixty Six Capital Price Performance

HYHDF stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sixty Six Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides data center and information processing services in the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through two segments: Data Centre Services and Digital Currency Transaction Verification. The company operates as an investor and developer in the financial technology sector. It also invests in technologies, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance.

