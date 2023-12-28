SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.16 and last traded at $30.19. Approximately 4,944,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26,548% from the average daily volume of 18,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 253.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF by 272.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,225,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NZAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that are compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

