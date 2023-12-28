SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.97

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 46534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 427,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 350,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

