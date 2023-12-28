Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,400.66

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,400.66 ($43.21) and traded as high as GBX 3,807 ($48.37). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,807 ($48.37), with a volume of 141,535 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($146.12) target price on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,821.25 ($73.97).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,389.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,406.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,921.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

