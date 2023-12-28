Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 0.7%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 453.50 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 453.50 ($5.76). Approximately 35,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 456.50 ($5.80).
Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £697.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 462.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 452.45.
About Standard Life Private Equity Trust
SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Life Private Equity Trust
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.